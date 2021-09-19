Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ARSUF opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. Fagron has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $21.72.
About Fagron
Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.