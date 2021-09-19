Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Down 30.2% in August

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,700 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 791,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 88,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLMN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. 806,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,071. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $384.04 million, a P/E ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

