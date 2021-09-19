Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,896,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

FAST opened at $52.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.