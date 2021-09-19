Fear Trading 8% Higher This Week (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Fear has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001986 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00129745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

