Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Federal Signal worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSS opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

