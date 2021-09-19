Fiera Capital Corp Sells 22,013 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,013 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.66. 6,606,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,861. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

