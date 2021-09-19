Financial Contrast: Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) & Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Simulations Plus and Reinvent Technology Partners Y, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Reinvent Technology Partners Y 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simulations Plus presently has a consensus target price of $67.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.46%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simulations Plus and Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $41.59 million 21.15 $9.33 million $0.56 78.04 Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 25.27% 7.34% 6.78% Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Reinvent Technology Partners Y on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc. provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc., Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students. The company was founded by Walter S. Woltosz and Virginia E. Woltosz on July 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, CA.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

