Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

FTT stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$31.54. 472,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$19.19 and a 1-year high of C$35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.33. The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.74 per share, with a total value of C$253,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,577,813.04. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$65,610.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,799 shares in the company, valued at C$165,022.73.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

