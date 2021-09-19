First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.31 Million

Analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to announce sales of $73.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.60 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $76.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $303.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $324.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $334.86 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $366.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

