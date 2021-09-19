First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. Equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

