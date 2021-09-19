First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $22.00.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. Equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.
About First Community
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
