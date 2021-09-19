First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.29% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FR opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

