First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,607,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 44.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $200.04 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

