First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,928 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 168.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,811 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in First Solar by 16.7% in the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 175,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,855 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth $3,288,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.65. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.48.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

