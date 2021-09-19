First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 224,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,042,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after buying an additional 146,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after buying an additional 139,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 99,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

