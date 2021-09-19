First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 45.0% in August

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FEX opened at $87.95 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEX. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,075,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,549 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

