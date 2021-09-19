First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.19% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 100,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,814. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

