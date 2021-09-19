First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the second quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

NASDAQ QQEW opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.12. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a one year low of $81.84 and a one year high of $117.83.

