First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TDIV stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $59.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42.

