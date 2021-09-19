First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FIV opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $9.66.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 311,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 55,663 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 193,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,423 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.