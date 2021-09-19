First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 1,082.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,674 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned about 2.62% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,408,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $$20.93 during trading hours on Friday. 20,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,975. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

