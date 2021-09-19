First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Up 44.7% in August

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the August 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

