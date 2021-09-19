FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 178,224 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

