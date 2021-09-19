FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 273.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

FSV opened at $186.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.04. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $197.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. Equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

