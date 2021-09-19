Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 430,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

FBC opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

