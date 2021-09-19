Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $7,054,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 136,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 257,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.