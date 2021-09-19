FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Down 27.6% in August

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $72.48 million, a P/E ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.31.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FlexShopper will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Douglas Allen bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $77,701 in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FlexShopper by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

