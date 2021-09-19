Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $40.73 Million

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00128086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00048931 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

