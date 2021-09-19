Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 310.0 days.

FLUIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluidra presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FLUIF stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. Fluidra has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

