FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of FMC worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in FMC by 234.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in FMC by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $95.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

