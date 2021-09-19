Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.19.

Shares of FTNT opened at $299.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.61, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

