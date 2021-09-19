Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Decreased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Fortive by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 143,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,110,000 after acquiring an additional 60,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at $278,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

