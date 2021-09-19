Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 266.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 223.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $65,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,939,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,685. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

