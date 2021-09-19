Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce $18.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.90 million and the lowest is $15.15 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $9.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $67.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.73 million to $71.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $205.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBIO. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 34.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 237,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 116.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 33.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.35 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $338.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.