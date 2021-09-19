Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,500 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 950,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FELE stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

