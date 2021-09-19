Frax (FRAX) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $336.37 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00070113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00119544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00173344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.83 or 0.07123111 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,443.12 or 1.00314541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.05 or 0.00847997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 338,961,327 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

