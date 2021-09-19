Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Up 39.9% in August

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRHLF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

FRHLF stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

