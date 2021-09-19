Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $30.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $226,934,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $194,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

