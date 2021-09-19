FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP) is Hayden Royal LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hayden Royal LLC lessened its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hayden Royal LLC owned approximately 17.87% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA DSEP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,790. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $32.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05.

