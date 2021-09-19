FUTURAX Market Cap Hits $1.62 Million (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 1,681.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 6,155% against the dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $1,969.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.57 or 0.00729568 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001408 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $573.16 or 0.01203095 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

