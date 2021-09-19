FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $148.39 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.90. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

