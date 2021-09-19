FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $9.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.65 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $199.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.95. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $215.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 13.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

