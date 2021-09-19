FY2022 EPS Estimates for Brambles Limited Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brambles in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brambles’ FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Brambles alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

BXBLY opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4064 per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Brambles’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.