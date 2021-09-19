FY2022 EPS Estimates for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Decreased by Taglich Brothers

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MamaMancini’s in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 8.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

MMMB stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. MamaMancini’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

