FY2022 EPS Estimates for Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Decreased by Analyst

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) – Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Virco Mfg. in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

VIRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

VIRC opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

