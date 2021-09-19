Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. Garmin has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $178.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

