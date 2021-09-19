General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Up 45.5% in August

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GEVI stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. General Environmental Management has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

Get General Environmental Management alerts:

General Environmental Management Company Profile

General Environmental Management, Inc is an integrated environmental service company, which engages in the provision of field services, remediation transportation, and EHS compliance services. It also offers on-site technical services, on-site and off-site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous wastes.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for General Environmental Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Environmental Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.