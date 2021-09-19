General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Up 45.5% in August

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GEVI stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. General Environmental Management has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.
General Environmental Management Company Profile
