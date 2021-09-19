Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,040 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

GNTX stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.