Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.8% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,892,000 after acquiring an additional 36,371 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,912,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,677,568. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $382.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.78.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

