Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRRMF remained flat at $$103.29 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.68. Gerresheimer has a one year low of $103.15 and a one year high of $111.13.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

