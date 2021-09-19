Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Getty Realty worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $6,281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Getty Realty by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 72,293 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 49.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.03 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

